Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Share Price

Media coverage about Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northwest Pipe earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.4933697440882 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 44,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,261. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $21.36.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Northwest Pipe had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

