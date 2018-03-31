Nostrum Oil & Gas (NOG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 510 ($7.05) price target on the stock.

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas from GBX 385 ($5.32) to GBX 350 ($4.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 460 ($6.36).

Nostrum Oil & Gas stock opened at GBX 292.50 ($4.04) on Tuesday. Nostrum Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 535 ($7.39).

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (Nostrum) is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The Company’s range of products includes crude oil, stabilized liquid condensate, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and dry gas.

