Sabre Insurance Group (SBRE) Downgraded to “Add” at Numis Securities

Numis Securities downgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) to an add rating in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. Numis Securities currently has GBX 330 ($4.56) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 340 ($4.70).

SBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 312 ($4.31) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 263 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 246 ($3.40) on Thursday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 238 ($3.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 296 ($4.09).

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 20.70 ($0.29) by GBX (6.20) (($0.09)). The business had revenue of £203.14 billion during the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 363.49%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of motor insurance company. The Company underwrites motor insurance including private cars, taxis, and commercial vehicles through intermediaries. The Company’s three direct brands include Go Girl, Insure2Drive and Drive Smart. Go Girl policy provides up to £1,500 cover (per policy period) in the event that policy holder home, office or vehicle keys or locks are damaged, stolen or lost.

