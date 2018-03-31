Northgate (NTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Northgate (LON:NTG) in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($6.22) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.94) price target on shares of Northgate in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and set a GBX 578 ($7.99) price target on shares of Northgate in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on shares of Northgate in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Northgate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northgate has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 518.60 ($7.16).

Shares of LON:NTG opened at GBX 337.80 ($4.67) on Thursday. Northgate has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($4.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 575.50 ($7.95).

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

