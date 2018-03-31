NumusCash (NUMUS) Price Up 380.2% This Week

NumusCash (CURRENCY:NUMUS) traded up 50.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, NumusCash has traded up 380.2% against the US dollar. One NumusCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. NumusCash has a market cap of $0.00 and $203,766.00 worth of NumusCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NumusCash alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00720501 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014156 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00034615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00158899 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030188 BTC.

About NumusCash

Buying and Selling NumusCash

NumusCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase NumusCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NumusCash must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NumusCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NumusCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NumusCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.