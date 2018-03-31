Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs cut shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTNX. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Nutanix to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,020,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,287. The stock has a market cap of $8,069.17, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.13. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 196.67% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Kenneth W. Long III sold 32,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $1,739,628.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 185,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth W. Long III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $2,152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 176,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,253.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,695,160 shares of company stock worth $105,093,429 over the last ninety days. 19.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 47.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,837.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 52.2% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 30,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

