NVR, Inc. (NVR) Receives $3,292.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,220.00.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS boosted their target price on NVR from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE:NVR traded down $177.89 on Wednesday, hitting $2,800.00. 32,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,262. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,028.99 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,312.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $43.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $48.95 by ($5.54). NVR had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 188.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,968.07, for a total transaction of $1,187,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,145.90, for a total value of $2,044,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,373,063. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of NVR by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/nvr-inc-nvr-receives-3292-33-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.