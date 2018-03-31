NxStage Medical (NXTM) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NxStage Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. NxStage Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NxStage Medical stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 364,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,941. NxStage Medical has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

In other NxStage Medical news, SVP Winifred L. Swan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $85,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of NxStage Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NxStage Medical by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. It operates through three segments. The System One segment includes revenues from the sale and rental of the System One and PureFlow SL dialysate preparation equipment and the sale of disposable products in the home and critical care markets.

