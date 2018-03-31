Nxt (NXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $111.96 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $111.96 million and $1.03 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nxt has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001620 BTC on exchanges including AEX, C-CEX, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00205405 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00110108 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052108 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00111523 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00192963 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000533 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is considered a 2nd generation crypto currency. With all the alt coins that alter parametes such as hashing mechanism, time between blocks, starting difficulty, and so on, Nxt brings much much more to the table and was designed this way for a number of reasons. It's proof of stake model makes it less susceptible to 51% attacks whilst it is designed to support large transaction volumes, something which the traditional Bitcoin and its clones have as a potential flaw. Nxt allows the creation and exchange of custom tokens, coloured coins and assets on the Blockchain. In 2016, the NXT team announced the launch of Ardor, the Nxt 2.0. The platform will allow users the same features as Nxt and additional tools like sidechain support for asset issuance and more. The destribution of the ARDR token was done through a snapshot process, which is the reason for the price spike during late 2016. “

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitcoin Indonesia, Livecoin, Nxt Asset Exchange, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, CoinEgg, C-CEX, AEX, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is not possible to buy Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

