ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.23

News headlines about ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ObsEva earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.2692142719004 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $13.50 on Friday. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on ObsEva from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

