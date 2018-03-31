Obsidian (ODN) Price Hits $0.0770

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Obsidian coin can now be purchased for $0.0770 or 0.00001093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Obsidian has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $38,188.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Obsidian has traded 41.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00204130 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00118246 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00144773 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012095 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Obsidian Profile

Obsidian (CRYPTO:ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 94,768,726 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Obsidian is obsidianplatform.com. The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Obsidian is a PoS cryptocurrency for popular use. It uses the more energy efficient SHA-512 hash algorithm to optimize for use on mobile devices and improved quantum computing resilience. ODN uses the proof-of-stake consensus strategy and pays a block reward of 20 ODN, which is equivalent to an interest rate of about 10%. In addition, Obsidian is the currency that powers to future Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger economy. The Obsidian Secure Anonymous Messenger allows for sending end-to-end encrypted messages, media, and files and is optimized for anonymity of communication and metadata protection/avoidance and does not require any user accounts, phone number or personal email address which could identify its users. The message transport will be accomplished by a decentralized network of special messaging masternodes that can be run by anyone by simply installing the respective software. Running messaging masternodes will be rewarded in Obsidian currency, so that messenger users and messenger masternode hosters form an economy which is independent from any company or country and maintained only by the open source community. Obsidian has an active Slack community in English with channels in русский and 中文, which welcomes traders, entrepreneurs, developers and everyone interested in science and innovation to share knowledge and learn. According to the White Paper, the current circulating supply is 24.4M. “

Obsidian Coin Trading

Obsidian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX and HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase Obsidian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obsidian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

