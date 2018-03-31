Oceanlab (CRYPTO:OCL) Trading 32.1% Lower This Week

Oceanlab (CURRENCY:OCL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Oceanlab token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Oceanlab has a market cap of $1.26 million and $1,357.00 worth of Oceanlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oceanlab has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00727822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00159437 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00031790 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00118917 BTC.

Oceanlab Token Profile

OCL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2017. Oceanlab’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Oceanlab is /r/oceanlab. The official website for Oceanlab is www.oceanlab.eu. Oceanlab’s official Twitter account is @oceanlab_eu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oceanlab will act as the missing link between transactions and people, users will be able to read the blockchain as if they were reading a newspaper, accessing information related to trading, new uses of the blockchain, new technologies, projects, without browsing through an enormous amount of data. Oceanlab is in the process of creating the technology able to gather and process an enormous, ever growing amount of data and they plan to make the tools to make that technology available to everyone. “

Buying and Selling Oceanlab

Oceanlab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not currently possible to purchase Oceanlab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanlab must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oceanlab using one of the exchanges listed above.

