Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.50 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.70, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.31.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other news, Director James R. Sr Clifford, Sr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Hargrove Mcgill purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $162,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,123 shares in the company, valued at $720,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,477 shares of company stock worth $209,403 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 10,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Old Line Bank (The Bank). The Bank is a chartered trust company engaged in commercial banking business, making various types of loans, investments and accepting deposits. The Bank markets its financial services to small to medium sized businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers and clients.

