OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Purchases 3,300 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 284.5% in the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 932,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,314,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $53,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,200,000 after purchasing an additional 309,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,051,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,228,000 after purchasing an additional 303,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,515,000 after purchasing an additional 276,485 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS lifted their price target on American Water Works from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.63 to $80.15 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo raised American Water Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.63 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,365. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14,664.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.36 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.69%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

