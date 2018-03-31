Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.13

News headlines about Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Point Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.6315014021296 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OPOF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. 4,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,833. The stock has a market cap of $132.42, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.11. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Old Point Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through two subsidiaries, The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus (the Bank) and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A. (the Trust). The Company operates in three principal business segments: the Bank, the Trust and the Parent.

