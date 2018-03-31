OncoCyte Corp (OCX) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Buys 3,968,254 Shares

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 3,968,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. OncoCyte Corp has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoCyte stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of OncoCyte worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company is developing molecular cancer diagnostics utilizing a discovery platform that focuses on identifying genetic markers expressed in various types of cancer. It operates through the research and development of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer segment.

