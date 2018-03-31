OncoCyte (OCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of OncoCyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $2.10 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.85.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 3,968,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,596,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the quarter. OncoCyte accounts for 4.5% of Broadwood Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Broadwood Capital Inc. owned 11.48% of OncoCyte worth $27,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company is developing molecular cancer diagnostics utilizing a discovery platform that focuses on identifying genetic markers expressed in various types of cancer. It operates through the research and development of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer segment.

