ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Receives $62.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

In other ONEOK news, VP Sheppard F. Miers III sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 3,591,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $23,541.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $61.36.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc is an energy midstream service provider in the United States. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, and is engaged in the gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas. THe Company’s operations include a 38,000-mile integrated network of NGL and natural gas pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities in the Mid-Continent, Williston, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

