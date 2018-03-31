onG.social (ONG) Market Cap Hits $1.52 Million

onG.social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. onG.social has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $4,537.00 worth of onG.social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, onG.social has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One onG.social token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, ForkDelta and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About onG.social

onG.social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. onG.social’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,661,735 tokens. onG.social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. The Reddit community for onG.social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. onG.social’s official website is ong.social. onG.social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social.

onG.social Token Trading

onG.social can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, ForkDelta and Qryptos. It is not presently possible to buy onG.social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade onG.social must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy onG.social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

