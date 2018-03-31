4,124 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 43,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in ResMed by 8.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ResMed by 26.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in ResMed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $106,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,656,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Wareham sold 25,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $2,651,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,966. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $104.78. The stock has a market cap of $14,074.03, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.94.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

