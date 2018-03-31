8,685 Shares in Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.50, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.76 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

