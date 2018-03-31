OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

OSUR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.77. 644,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,806. The company has a market cap of $1,062.65, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.60. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 13.09%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OraSure Technologies news, EVP Brian Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $359,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen S. Phd Tang sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $419,294.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

