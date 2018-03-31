Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price

News headlines about O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. O'Reilly Automotive earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.0505400935379 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. BidaskClub upgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.05.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.66 on Friday, reaching $247.38. 714,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,998. O'Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $279.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $20,606.76, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.12. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 119.05% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $250,993.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,532.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $7,784,074. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

