Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.39

Media coverage about Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Orion Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.0043789303615 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE ORN traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 116,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Orion Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

