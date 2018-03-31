Orlycoin Market Capitalization Tops $35,824.00 (ORLY)

Orlycoin (CURRENCY:ORLY) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Orlycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orlycoin has a market capitalization of $35,824.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Orlycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orlycoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Orlycoin

ORLY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2015. Orlycoin’s total supply is 36,646,779 coins. Orlycoin’s official website is www.orlycoin.com.

Buying and Selling Orlycoin

Orlycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Orlycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orlycoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orlycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

