Otonomy (OTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

OTIC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray upgraded Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 7,292.07%. Otonomy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Otonomy by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 722.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

