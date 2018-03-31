Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Oxford Lane Capital stock remained flat at $$10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 174,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,911. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 179,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s risk adjusted total return and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in structured finance investments, specifically collateralized loan obligation (CLO) vehicles, which primarily own senior corporate debt securities.

