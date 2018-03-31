P7Coin Market Capitalization Hits $12,128.00 (CRYPTO:P7C)

P7Coin (CURRENCY:P7C) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One P7Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. P7Coin has a total market capitalization of $12,128.00 and $5.00 worth of P7Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, P7Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00727822 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00159437 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030128 BTC.

About P7Coin

P7Coin’s total supply is 35,220,238 coins.

Buying and Selling P7Coin

P7Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase P7Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade P7Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase P7Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

