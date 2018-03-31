KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Hartland & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, VP Marco A. Davila purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.05 per share, with a total value of $39,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at $520,360.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,535. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The stock has a market cap of $23,297.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Longbow Research upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.24.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a technology company. The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Company’s trucks are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates.

