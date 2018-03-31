Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) Receives $56.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.35.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCG. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas and Electric in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Pacific Gas and Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Gas and Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Gas and Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Pacific Gas and Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Pacific Gas and Electric stock opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pacific Gas and Electric has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $22,622.59, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Pacific Gas and Electric (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Pacific Gas and Electric had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Gas and Electric will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $198,245.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Kane sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $39,246.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,051.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,875 shares of company stock worth $372,129. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Gas and Electric by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,476,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Gas and Electric by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,304,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Pacific Gas and Electric by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,035,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Pacific Gas and Electric by 2,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,893,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,223 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pacific Gas and Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $145,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

