Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Pacira Pharmaceuticals worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,285,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after buying an additional 64,510 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,016,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,397,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 947,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,665,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 612,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after buying an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 535,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 354,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David M. Stack sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,160,888.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $31.15 on Friday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,268.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.96.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Leerink Swann started coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

WARNING: “Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/pacira-pharmaceuticals-inc-pcrx-shares-sold-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.