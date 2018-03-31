PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) & Conduent (CNDT) Head to Head Comparison

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) and Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Conduent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Conduent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $790.32 million 5.20 $149.95 million $0.14 273.71 Conduent $6.02 billion 0.65 $181.00 million $0.85 21.93

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than PagSeguro Digital. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital N/A N/A N/A Conduent 3.01% 5.53% 2.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PagSeguro Digital and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 2 6 0 2.75 Conduent 0 3 5 0 2.63

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus price target of $35.13, suggesting a potential downside of 8.34%. Conduent has a consensus price target of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Summary

Conduent beats PagSeguro Digital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd is a provider of financial technology solution company. The Company is focused primarily on micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, In-person payments via POS devices that we sell to clients, free digital accounts, and withdrawing account balances. Its end-to-end digital ecosystem enables its customers accept payments and manage their businesses. It offers safe, affordable, simple, mobile-first solutions for merchants to accept payments and manage their cash through their PagSeguro digital accounts, without the need for a bank account. Its digital account offers more than 30 cash-in methods and six cash-out options including its PagSeguro prepaid card, all using proprietary technology platform and backed by the trusted PagSeguro and UOL brands. Its digital ecosystem also features other digital financial services, business management tools and functionalities for its clients.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated is a provider of business process services, including transaction-intensive processing, analytics and automation services. The Company’s segments include Commercial Industries, Healthcare and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a range of industries (other than healthcare). The Healthcare segment provides industry-centric business process services to clients across the healthcare industry, including providers, payers, employers, pharmaceutical and life science companies and government agencies. The Public Sector segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to the United States federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Government Health Enterprise (HE) Medicaid Platform for all current state clients and Student Loan businesses are included in Other.

