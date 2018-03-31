Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) PT Raised to C$2.75

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

PONY has been the topic of several other research reports. GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.20.

TSE:PONY opened at C$2.13 on Tuesday. Painted Pony Energy has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$5.88.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

