Pakcoin Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Pakcoin has a market cap of $258,314.00 and approximately $753.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006499 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000117 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000309 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002081 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003998 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 51,608,850 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pakcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

