Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 19,987 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8,213.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 82.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $5,068.85, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.08 million. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 115.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 19,987 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/paloma-partners-management-co-acquires-shares-of-19987-sterling-bancorp-stl-updated.html.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.