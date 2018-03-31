First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Position Increased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,663 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 47,063 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,301.99, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.88.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

