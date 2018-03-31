Pan American Silver (PAAS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 967,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,124. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,475.99, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.28.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $226.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 15.02%. analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/pan-american-silver-paas-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated.html.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.