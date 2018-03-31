Pandora Media Inc (P) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pandora Media from $7.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Pandora Media from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, CRO John Trimble sold 12,699 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $64,383.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 11,260 shares of Pandora Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $57,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,497 shares of company stock worth $230,670. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,000,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $77,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,201 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 11,215,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $54,056,000 after purchasing an additional 935,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,526,204 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,553 shares in the last quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Hunt Lane Capital LP now owns 6,850,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,670,430 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of P stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,345.79, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.38. Pandora Media has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.79 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 111.95% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Pandora Media will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

