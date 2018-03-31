Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) Given News Impact Score of -0.10

Press coverage about Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Panera Bread earned a media sentiment score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.2642088599717 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRA remained flat at $$314.93 on Friday. Panera Bread has a fifty-two week low of $185.69 and a fifty-two week high of $316.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

