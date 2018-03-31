CIBC Raises Paramount Resources (POU) Price Target to C$22.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.10.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$14.83 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.39 and a 1-year high of C$25.57.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.66) by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 206.65% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of C$258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.10 million.

In related news, insider Rodrigo Sousa purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$38,750.00. Also, insider Clayton H. Riddell purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.46 per share, with a total value of C$2,140,600.00. Insiders have bought 120,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,410 in the last three months.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

