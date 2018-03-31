Paramount Resources (PRMRF) vs. Saratoga Resources (SARA) Financial Comparison

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF) and Saratoga Resources (OTCMKTS:SARA) are both small-cap companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paramount Resources and Saratoga Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saratoga Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Resources has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Resources has a beta of 14.46, suggesting that its share price is 1,346% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paramount Resources and Saratoga Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $378.91 million 4.03 $141.41 million N/A N/A Saratoga Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paramount Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Resources and Saratoga Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 37.59% -1.09% -0.71% Saratoga Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of Saratoga Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate. The Principal Properties segment includes the Company’s Corporate Operating Units (COUs), which are involved in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The Strategic investments include investments in other entities; investments in exploration and development stage assets, including oil sands and carbonate bitumen interests, and prospective shale gas acreage in the Liard and Horn River Basin, and drilling rigs owned by its subsidiary, Fox Drilling Limited Partnership (Fox Drilling). Fox Drilling owns seven triple-sized rigs.

About Saratoga Resources

Saratoga Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, acquisition and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2014, the Company’s properties consisted of 51,500 acres under lease, including 31,700 acres gross/net located in the transitional coastline in protected in-bay environments on parish and state leases in south Louisiana and 19,800 acres gross/net under federal leases in the shallow Gulf of Mexico shelf. The Company’s state and parish leases span 11 fields, which are characterized by over 30 years of development drilling and production history, including Grand Bay field, which has over 70 years of production history and over 258 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) produced as of December 31, 2014, and remains virtually unexplored at depths greater than 15,000 feet. As of December 31, 2014, its total proved reserves were 10.2 MMBoe.

