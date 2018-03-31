Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett Sells 38,700 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$719,820.00.

PXT stock opened at C$18.12 on Friday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$12.19 and a 1 year high of C$19.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$203.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.52 million. Parex Resources had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 26.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the stock a “focus stock” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc is a Canada-based oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in crude oil exploration, development and production in Colombia. The Company’s segments include Canada and Colombia. The Company, through its foreign subsidiaries, holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,870,120 gross acres.

