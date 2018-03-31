Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PK. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.23.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5,812.85, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 94.05% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $180,234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,411,000 after buying an additional 3,146,572 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,280,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,827,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,139 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,368,000.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

