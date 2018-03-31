Park National (PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

PRK stock opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. Park National has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $116.75.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Park National had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.71 million.

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $37,951.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Park National by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Park National by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park National by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation (Park) is a financial holding company. Park’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. Park’s banking operations are conducted through The Park National Bank (Park National Bank). Its segments include Park National Bank, Guardian Financial Services Company (Guardian Finance) and SE Property Holdings, LLC (SEPH).

