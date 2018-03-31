Particl Hits Market Capitalization of $93.64 Million (CRYPTO:PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Particl coin can now be bought for $10.50 or 0.00151242 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $93.64 million and $538,511.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00023105 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000539 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001466 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 8,917,055 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Particl

Particl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

