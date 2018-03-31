Pascal Lite (PASL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,635.00

Pascal Lite (CURRENCY:PASL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Pascal Lite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pascal Lite has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Pascal Lite has a market capitalization of $127,635.00 and $619.00 worth of Pascal Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000763 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004859 BTC.

FlavorCoin (FLVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom [Futures] (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00588762 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Pascal Lite Coin Profile

Pascal Lite (PASL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2017. Pascal Lite’s total supply is 5,022,100 coins. Pascal Lite’s official Twitter account is @PASLLITE1. The official website for Pascal Lite is pascallite.com.

Buying and Selling Pascal Lite

Pascal Lite can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Pascal Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal Lite must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pascal Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

