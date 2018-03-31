Patisserie’s (CAKE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Patisserie (LON:CAKE) in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.22) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.53) target price on shares of Patisserie in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 420 ($5.80).

LON:CAKE opened at GBX 377.50 ($5.22) on Wednesday. Patisserie has a one year low of GBX 290 ($4.01) and a one year high of GBX 406 ($5.61).

In other news, insider Christopher David Marsh sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.97), for a total value of £2,399,997.60 ($3,315,829.79). Also, insider Paul Edward May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.56), for a total transaction of £3,300,000 ($4,559,270.52).

About Patisserie

Patisserie Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based cafe and casual dining company. The Company offers cakes, pastries, snacks, meals, and hot and cold drinks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Patisserie Valerie, Druckers, Baker & Spice, Flour Power and Philpotts. It offers products, such as coffee, dairy, fruit, packaging, cocoa and wheat items.

