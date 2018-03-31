Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PATK. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

PATK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.85. 277,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,575.39, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $475.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $336,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/patrick-industries-inc-patk-shares-bought-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-updated.html.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industrial markets for customers throughout the United States and Canada. In addition, it is a supplier to certain other industrial markets, such as kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings, marine, and other industrial markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.