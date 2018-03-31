Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Odey Holdings AG grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Holdings AG now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $31.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,037.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,252. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $834.60 and a 1-year high of $1,198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $720,587.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,243.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,171.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

