Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group set a $30.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. 4,551,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,724. The stock has a market cap of $3,892.24, a PE ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.21. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $14.83 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $787.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 218.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

In other news, Director Tiffany J. Thom sold 2,574 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $59,407.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $194,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 412,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,179,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

